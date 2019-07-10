Bulgarian Professor found a formula for beauty… Start every day with this product!
Professor Hristo Mermerci — Bulgarian nutritionist and the author of a dozen books about healthy eating. He believes that aging is not a natural process but a disease! We give ourselves to our bodies in a deplorable state, giving the hostages a variety of ailments.
Professor urged to carefully monitor their diet: “Eat right, enjoy every moment of life — and be healthy!”
Hristo Mermerci identified several major groups of products that should be in the daily menu each person: vegetables, fruit, yoghurt and wine. Yes, this alcoholic drink, but do not abuse them. The Professor is sure that, if included in the diet these products, it will accelerate the metabolism and as a consequence will contribute to mild weight loss.
Healthy eating for weight loss
Yogurt
Make homemade yogurt from yeast with the Bulgarian Bacillus. You’ll be surprised when you find out that many people in Japan, China and Korea for several centuries start your day with this product.Here is the recipe Breakfast. In the milk mixture, add 1 tablespoon of Apple pectin, the same amount of honey, 1 teaspoon of cinnamon 40 drops of tincture of propolis. If you’re really hungry, you can add 1 banana.
Vegetables
Prepare a regular salad with carrots, garlic and natural sour cream. This dish will be the best substitute for expensive pharmaceutical vitamins. To prepare the salad, RUB one large carrot on a coarse grater and finely slice 2-3 cloves of garlic. Combine all ingredients and fill them with sour cream.
Wine
Substances contained in red wine can slow the process of aging not only skin but the whole body. Every day should drink no more than 50 grams of dry red wine. You can also use this drink as a seasoning meat dishes.
Fruit
At the beginning of the last century, people ate 5 times less sugar than now. We have become hostages of carbohydrate. Sugar is everywhere in soda, juices, sweets and pastries. Professor advises against excessive consumption of bad carbs and every day to prepare natural juice with pulp.
