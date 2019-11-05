Bulldog pyro: Archie’s dog for 4 minutes, burned the house of the masters (video)
Incredible event occurred last month in Australia: a half-breed, French bulldog Boston Terrier named Archie burned the house lighter. This writes Ren with reference to the Daily Mail.
It is reported that the incident occurred in the town of Ringwood.
According to the publication, the owner of a 10 month old dog out of the house and 4 minutes later in her home was a fire.
The incident recorded is installed in the home surveillance camera. The footage shows that Archie is playing with a lighter for a BBQ on the couch, resulting in the fire.
The fire lasted for 20 minutes until arriving on scene, emergency personnel not put it out.
At the same time, the hostess told us that is not angry at the dog, and glad he was not injured in the fire.
