Bullied at school and in social networks: in California students beat to death a teenager. VIDEO
13-year-old boy from California died after he hit his head on the concrete floor. The incident occurred when two students started a fight with a guy. This writes the New York Post.
The video of the fight shows how a boy, whose name was Diego, was hit in the face by one student, and then punched him on the head with the other.
From the second strike, Diego fell and hit his head on the concrete floor, which was the cause of death of the guy.
When the student was already on the ground, one of the attackers walked up to him to continue the fight.
Classmates said that on Diego and abused in school, and in social networks.
He was declared dead “because of the injuries sustained in the attack,” said the Sheriff’s Department riverside County (CA).
The two assailants, they, too, 13 years old, was charged with suspicion of assault, which resulted in serious bodily injury. According to recent reports, the attackers are in a special place for the detention of minors. Authorities gave no comment about whether they put forward any charges over the death of Diego.
The school administration said that the two arrested students not previously had any behavior problems.
The incident caused outrage parents about bullying at school.
“It is a tragedy that changes the lives of all who are somehow involved, including staff and students skolik”, — said the mayor of Moreno valley (CA) Istian Gutierrez.
The school district has expressed condolences to the victim’s family in connection with the loss.
“We mourn, we also want to come together to find solutions and to take the necessary steps so that such tragic incidents do not recur,” said a representative of the district Anahi Velasco.
The family plans to donate the organs of Diego, “to turn this tragedy into the gift of life for other children,” said the Sheriff’s office.
The school held a vigil for Diego.