Bullying future king: Prince William made fun of because of the “too small Breasts” of the mother on her…

A well-known publisher Nicholas Coleridge, head of the publishing house Conde Nast, has published a memoir under the nzvanie “Glossy years” (The Glossy Years), which claims that Princess Diana at the time, complained to him that her elder son William have been friends for a photo of her Topless. This writes Hello! with reference to The Sun.
According to Colridge, in 1996 there was a grandiose scandal: paparazzi captured Lady Di without a bra when she was sunbathing on the hotel balcony in Spain.
A few days later she told Nicholas that classmates made fun of her son, who was studying at Eton College. As soon as the pictures appeared in the press, he upset called Diana. “He was so outraged. Says his teasing guys. I think that I have too small Breasts,” shared Diana.
Diana loved her children and tried anything not to get them upset. The older son was just a phase. Reaction to photos of bare-breasted moms hurt the ego of 14-year-old William.
After she asked his old friend an unexpected question: “Please, be honest. You’ve seen those photos, those that are Topless? Do you think my Breasts are too small?”
Coleridge confessed that at these words he “was out of breath and blushing like the uniform of a guardsman”. He assured lady Di that her Breasts were “perfect” and she doesn’t have to worry about it.
After her divorce from Prince Charles, lady Di gave the eldest son promise never to marry again. At the same time the younger son was not against it. Prince Harry dreamed about brother or sister.
As you know, in 2017, Prince William has demanded compensation of 1.3 million pounds for the photos Kate Middleton Topless published in French magazine Closer in 2012. William and Kate were resting on the terrace of the castle belonging to the count Snowdon, a cousin of William and the son of the late Princess Margaret, in the southern region of Provence.
Dlinnorylye camera shot Kate in that moment, when she was wearing only a bikini. One of the frames upset William more than others — it is the Prince consort slathered with sunscreen. The Duke of Cambridge said that the image was “especially painful” because they reminded him of his mother’s death. On that tragic day Lady Di also chased by paparazzi in Paris.
