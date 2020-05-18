Bundesliga “broke” the TV ratings after the triumphant return of
“Borussia” empty “Signal Iduna Park”
On the weekend the Bundesliga held the restart of the season-2019/20, thus becoming the first major football leagues of Europe, which was able to resume interrupted due to pandemic a championship.
This could not be reflected in the television ratings. They have football in Germany is already high, soared.
More than 6 million Germans only on Saturday afternoon I turned on the TV for the Bundesliga, according to sport.ua, referring to The Telegraph.
The Sky subscription has attracted nearly 4 million simultaneous viewers, which is 2.5 times more than the usual numbers on Saturday’s fights.
These figures as optimistic about the other top European leagues also hope that their return will be no less triumphant in terms of audience.
However, the Bundesliga can “scalp”, because it has competitive advantage, at least 3-4 weeks.
Serie a and the English Premier League has not yet set a date for the resumption of the season, while La Liga in the best case will be back on the 12th of June.