Bundesliga resumed play after the quarantine (photo)

| May 16, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Coach “RB Leipzig” Julian of Nielsen welcomes Angelina

On Saturday resumed the game of the championship of Germany on football, interrupted in March due to the pandemic coronavirus. Despite the fact that the disease had not subsided, authorities allowed to finish the season without spectators in the stands.

Before the forced pause League leadership kept Bayern, whose advantage over the nearest pursuer in the face of Borussia Dortmund amounted to four points.

The leader of the championship will play the first game after the quarantine on Sunday, while Borussia Dortmund on Saturday defeated Schalke in the Ruhr Derby. At home in an empty stadium “bumblebees” confidently defeated opponent, scoring four unanswered goals. Distinguished Erling Holland, Torhan Azar and double-Rafael Guerreiro.

“Borussia” has crushed the contender on an empty home stadium
A review of the match Borussia Dortmund – Schalke – on the official website of the broadcaster of the Bundesliga.

In other bouts reaching the third “RB Leipzig” played draw with “Freiburg” (1:1), and “fortune” with the “Paderborn 07” (0:0).

“Hertha” beat “Hoffenheim” with a score 3:0 and Wolfsburg – FC Augsburg with the score 2:1.

The security guard at the stadium “RB Leizpig”

Head coach of Hoffenheim Alfred of Schrader

Social distance on the bench “Fortune”

Head coach of “Fortuna” Uwe rösler gives interviews. The microphone in the bag and on the three-meter stick

The players of “Hertha” celebrate, forgetting about the coronavirus

The operator in the mask on the empty stadium in Leipzig

