Bundesliga side creative approach to the conditions of empty stands at the games of the championship (photo)
Bundesliga – the first championship of the top 5 who managed to resume the season after the announcement of the coronavirus pandemic, and quarantine.
In the 26th round, in particular “Cologne” took “Mainz”. The match was held pretty productive and ended in a draw – 2:2.
As you know, the pandemic COVID-19 Bundesliga matches are held behind closed doors. However, the “goats” originally came to this issue. Before the game the club asked its fans if they want to pass on any souvenir to be placed on the stands for the matches in the Bundesliga. And those willingly responded to this call.
In the end, the club was placed in the stands Teddy “fans”. This also was transferred to hung the fans Jersey. And the club really tried to make the inscription FC.
“It’s not the same as being here, and never replace, but thank you”, – stated in the message of the club.