Bundesliga suspended the championship
March 17, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Tournaments the German football League Bundesliga and the Bundesliga 2 is suspended, reported on the official website of the Bundesliga.
This decision was made by the football Federation of Germany.
The reason is the same – the spread of the epidemic of coronavirus in Europe.
Still there was a variant of the matches in an empty stadium, as it was selectively made in the previous round. However, the championship had to be suspended.
Recall, UEFA has suspended the Champions League and Europa League.