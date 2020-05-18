Bundesliga will not punish the players “Hertha” for a kiss after scoring in a League match (photo)
Dedrick of Boyat and Marco grouch
In past UIK-end in Europe came back really big football resumed season of the German Bundesliga.
In particular, in the 26th round of “Hoffenheim” took Berlin “Gert” and quite unexpectedly suffered a major defeat – 0:3. All the goals were scored in the second half.
Opened the scoring the hosts ‘ defender Kevin Akpoguma, thereby issuing an own goal. The players of the capital team immediately began to celebrate this success. The defender of “Hertha” Anga of Boyat and his teammate Marco grouch chose rather strange, in a pandemic, the shape of the mark goal – Ango kissed Marco and I must admit, he succeeded.
Recall that at the resumption of the season the players were encouraged to adhere to the rules of social distancing and celebrating goals, avoid hugging, and especially kissing.
However, after the match, German football Association announced that players will not be punished for violation of these recommendations.
“We only gave recommendations to the clubs as they can to keep your distance when celebrating goals. It’s not a rule, so no one will not be punished”, – quotes the representative of the Bundesliga meta-ratings.com.ua.
Does this mean that the way the players have received from the Bundesliga a kind of carte Blanche in this expression of feelings on the pitch – we’ll see in the next round, which will be held next week.
We will add that despite the loss, Hoffenheim still holds ninth place in the standings. Berliners, in turn, was overtaken by “Eintracht Frankfurt” and “Cologne”, and settled down on 11-m a place.