“Bunny” Playboy, Nastya Kamenskikh has excited fans with new photo
Famous Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamenskih, which began to conquer the Latin American market published in Instagram an intriguing photo on the background of the logo of Playboy. Judging by the location the photo was taken in the Mexican Studio international magazine.
In the frame Kamensky shows that it is not averse to try yourself in the role of “sexy Bunny”.
“We can soon expect something hot to” enticing commented Nastya photo in English.
Photos really pleased fans of the singer, but her treatment at a foreign — not really, as evidenced by some unhappy reviews.
Also, some members began to worry and suddenly Nastya without the knowledge of Alex Potapenko is going to be a new model for Playboy.
They finally advised her to change priorities and think about sharing with Potap children.
But the most loyal fans Nastia enthusiastically welcomed the announcement.
