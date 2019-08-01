Burdock and dandelion will help with allergies
Allergic reactions – sensations unpleasant. Them affects both adults and children – a total of more than 30 percent of the population.
The Allergy is influenced by such factors as heredity and environment. In big cities people are particularly susceptible to allergic diseases. This mainly contributes to air pollution and seasonal pathogens.
During exacerbation of the disease there are many medicines. But doctors offer another unusual, but true folk remedy that helps not worse than drugs. They suggest to prevent to use parts of plants of the dandelion or burdock.
These two plants are a storehouse of vitamins and chemical elements. Not only can they facilitate the flow of allergies but also to boost immunity.
In dandelion, for example, high levels of vitamins C and D, and fatty acids. The burdock contain vitamins such as PP, C, E and K. in Addition, these plants are found numerous minerals, iron, zinc and phosphorus. Which is conducive to the strengthening of the cardiovascular system.
To apply parts of these plants need only in raw form, say doctors. The burdock is a root of dandelion root and stems. However, these parts do not have to chew, it’s enough to squeeze the juice from them.