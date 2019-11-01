BURDOCK ROOT CURES MANY DISEASES: CANCER, DIABETES, RHEUMATISM, ARTHRITIS, OSTEOCHONDROSIS
Now people are almost all sick. Cancer just mows people. And burdock cures all cancer.
I once gave a lecture and said, “There’s this academic who heals all diseases. Sitting in the land of academic burdock and waiting people will take and they will be treated”.
Now people are almost all sick. Cancer just mows people. And burdock cures all cancer. Treats diabetes, bronchitis, sinusitis, rheumatism, gout, arthritis, osteochondrosis, fractures, herniated disc, atherosclerosis, diseases of the ear, chronic coronary insufficiency.
Burdock cures hepatitis! In Moscow, a lot of people, especially men, sick with hepatitis. Even persistent hepatitis C cured by burdock without a trace. After two or three months of treatment, there is no hepatitis. Burdock root treats tumors of the liver and even cirrhosis of the liver! Treats cholecystitis, kidney disease, crushes stones in kidneys and gall bladder.
It cures all skin diseases: burns, bedsores, eczema, sores, hair loss, sores, psoriasis, red lupus, and so on. None of the dermatologists can not cure all skin diseases and it can!
During a flu epidemic, people run to the doctors we prescribe antibiotics. And burdock root cures the flu, reduces fever.
In a war we had no shoes. Already cold, and we all go barefoot. Sometimes a cold, had a fever. Mom would give us a burdock root and Linden flowers, warm to wrap up. We will propodeum, and no temperatures have
Burdock root cures paralysis! No one ever paralysis is not treated. And he heals.
From these roots we baked bread, cooked cereal, did dressing.
From young leaves of burdock cooked soup and salads. The root is fried, baked, made him coffee. When my house coffee I drink and think: is this coffee! Coffee to do from the roots of chicory, burdock and Wheatgrass. Mom used to make this coffee — it was incredible!
In my practice there was a case: I treated one priest in Sergiev Posad, which had a large herniated spine. He had to do surgery medical luminaries in Moscow. I told him, “Let your lights one month wait.” He drank the infusion of the roots after a month I saw it: from the car to me free and said, “I don’t Have any hernias!”
Rule of brewing roots
— How to prepare medicine from the roots?
The most valuable roots in the early spring, but you can dig and fall. Burdock is a biennial plant. Had to remove the one-year burdock, whose young leaves — the root is very strong. And burdock with dried leaves and burdocks already useless, he gave all the power to bloom. It is possible to collect burdocks, leave and rinse sore teeth will relieve the pain.
The roots dig, wash, dry. Burdock root is thick, so it should be cut. One tablespoon dried minced root pour two cups of boiling water. Boil for ten minutes. Two hours to insist. Strain and drink half a Cup three times a day for 10-15 minutes before eating. When you drink the medical infusion before meals, his blood immediately absorbs and spreads throughout the body. You can drink the collection of roots of burdock, couch grass and dandelion in equal proportions or one root: a week — burdock, week — dandelion, week — Wheatgrass.