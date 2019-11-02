Burger King scared the Brazilians fake utility payment in honor of Halloween

Burger King напугал бразильцев фейковым коммунальным платежом в честь Хэллоуина

In Brazil, networks often make jokes about an unexpected increase in utility bills. So this year for Halloween, David Sao Paulo played on this emotion, and sent to 10,000 customers a coupon for 50% discount on Whopper in the form of utility payment. Residents of Brazil can also see the coupon online and send it to your friends as a prank. To use the coupon you can scan the code using a smartphone camera, 31 Oct. In the framework of the campaign the brand has released a video in which again poironizirovat over the clown of McDonald’s.

prportal.com.ua

