Burger King scared the Brazilians fake utility payment in honor of Halloween
November 2, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In Brazil, networks often make jokes about an unexpected increase in utility bills. So this year for Halloween, David Sao Paulo played on this emotion, and sent to 10,000 customers a coupon for 50% discount on Whopper in the form of utility payment. Residents of Brazil can also see the coupon online and send it to your friends as a prank. To use the coupon you can scan the code using a smartphone camera, 31 Oct. In the framework of the campaign the brand has released a video in which again poironizirovat over the clown of McDonald’s.
prportal.com.ua