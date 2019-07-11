Burger made of artificial meat in two years will drop to $10
In 2013, the company’s founder Mosa Meat mark Post made the first Burger with a Patty made of beef grown in a lab. Then it cost $280 400, but two years later the same dish will be sold at a price of $10, writes Reuters.
According to the representative of Mosa Meat, after the launch of cell meat in mass production its cost will decline steadily. A decade later, the price of the Burger lab meat will fall to 1 dollar, that is already comparable to the price of a regular hamburger. And in the future artificial meat will be even cheaper than the present, because his production should be more efficient. So, their stem cells from one cow can already get 800 million muscle strands, this is enough for 80,000 burgers.
Stem is extracted by using a biopsy under anesthesia and placed in a bioreactor with nutrients and growth stimulants, where they begin to reproduce approximately the same as in the animal body.When their number reaches trillions, stop feeding stimulants, and they alone differenciate in muscle cells and then merge into Mitreski primitive muscle fiber length not more than 0.3 mm. Mitreski then placed in a gel, which is 99% water. There are cells gaining volume, and turn into a small thread of muscle tissue. Merging together, these threads form the most meat.
“Our goal is to increase the scale of production and to obtain regulatory approval by 2021,” said Mercedes Villa, co-founder of Biotech Foods, another company on the development of “clean” meat. According to her, the cost of one kilogram of cultured meat is now about $ 112.
According to the consulting company AT Kearney, consumers concerned about climate change and ill-treatment of animals, growing interest in the artificial meat. Maybe by 2040, 60% of meat will be produced without killing animals — it comes as about lab meat, and vegetable substitutes.
It is assumed that the transition to artificial meat will be able to protect not only animals but also the entire planet. According to the UN, at present, the livestock and meat industry make a significant contribution to the pollution of water and air, and promote global warming because they require cutting down forests for fields for forage crops, and their activity is accompanied by emissions of methane.