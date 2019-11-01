Buried a man alive: Russia declared internationally wanted “thief in law”, “Guli”
Russia announced an international search influential “kingpin” Nadir Ismailov, known as “Guli”, which is called the possible customer of murder of another criminal authority Rovshan Lankaran
As reports “Mash”, “Guli,” as the leader of an organized criminal group, in the case of detention “shines” a life imprisonment. It is reported that the crime boss particularly “different” in the field of kidnapping and extortion. So, “thief in law” buried alive businessman, who did not want to pay him tribute, but left the businessman’s mobile phone. He managed to call relatives, who bought and entrepreneur.
As previously reported “FACTS”, at influential Azerbaijani “kingpin” Nadir Salifov (“Lotu Guli”) declared a hunt, the unofficial customer which was serving time in a Cuban prison “boss of all bosses” Zakhary Kalashov (Shakro Young).
