Burned alive: in the US, nine-year-old boy is accused of murdering five members of his family (photos)
In the US, nine-year-old boy charged with five counts of murder in the first degree and arson. As informs television channel CBS, the investigators came to the conclusion that Kyle Elwood in April this year, deliberately set fire to the family mobile home, causing burned to death or suffocated in the smoke five members of his family — his 34-year-old stepfather Jason wall, 69-year-old great-grandmother on the maternal side, Catherine Murray, half-brother and sister — year-old Ariel and two-year Damion wall, and two year old cousin rose Elwood.
At a hearing in the American court of Illinois Kyle was crying and looked confused. When he sat on a chair, his feet barely touched the floor. The lawyer had to explain some unfamiliar terms. The boy was accompanied by the grandparents on the paternal side, who are its guardians.
Kyle’s mother Katie Elwood claims that her son is not the monster, how it is represented and that people are wrong about him. “Yes, it was a horrible tragedy, but you cannot ruin his life… He is a loving boy and deserves a second chance. I also lost my family, but I forgive him. I love it, no matter what,” she said.
Cathy, who lost two children, also said her son was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia, and attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder and bipolar disorder.
The woman managed to tell journalists before was issued a restraining order prohibiting her to share information on the case.
Katie herself was also in the house when the fire broke out. Most of the victims this time were sleeping. And the woman was the only one who managed to escape. “I stood at the window and told my children that I’m sorry I couldn’t save them… Mommy was there. I loved them. At least I hope they heard it. I told Jason that I love him. And then something told me that they were already dead” she said, adding that he heard screams, and then they stopped.
Katie and Jason are not officially married, but were engaged.
The court has not yet decided what to do with Kyle. The hearing continues. Most likely it was limited to conditional term.
Expert lawyer Gloria Browne-Marshall believes the indictment in the murder of a child abuse of authority on the part of the Prosecutor. And it’s hard to say, knew whether the nine-year-old child that his actions will lead to such tragic consequences.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter