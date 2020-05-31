Burned cars, looted stores in the US continuing violent protests
The Governor of Minnesota said that the protests in connection with the death of an African-American George Floyd, covering dozens of cities in the United States, not connected with the murder, and provoked the visiting radicals. In US cities impose a curfew on the backdrop of continued unrest, BBC reports.
In Minneapolis, where the murder occurred, as well as Washington, Atlanta, new York and other major cities in the U.S. protesters clashed with police. Rallies continue despite the protesters ‘ demands are met — the police officer who applied a fatal admission taken into custody, and against his colleagues launched an investigation.
The situation in Minneapolis
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in may 30, after four nights of riots announced the full mobilization of the national guard of the state — this is the first time after the Second world war.
On the same day the US President Donald trump said that death is “filled Americans with horror, anger and sadness.” He said this in a televised address from Cape Canaveral after the launch of the spacecraft “dragon”. Trump harshly condemned the actions of “looters and anarchists,” saying that we need to heal the wound, not to spread hate and chaos, and vowed to repel the aggressive crowds.
According to the Governor Walsh controlled group unauthorized persons, including supporters of white supremacist and members of drug cartels, provoked violence in Minneapolis. However, he did not provide evidence when asked by journalists.
According to the Governor, up to 80% of those arrested came from outside the state, in the County of Hennepin were only eight residents of Minnesota, and it is unclear whether all of them were arrested in connection with the riots in Minneapolis.
The administration of the trump in turn, advances the theory that the unrest can not stand the ultra-right and ultra-left forces. U.S. attorney General William Barr said that in many places the riots are organised by anarchist and left-wing extremist groups. They come from outside the state to promote violence, claimed Barr. The trump also mentioned in its statement, the movement of anti-fascists and “other radical left-wing groups”.
The violence, which spilled into the streets on Friday evening, was “a mockery and sham that it is connected with the death of Floyd, or inequality, and historical trauma in our communities of color,” said the Governor of Minnesota.
On Friday, protesters in Minneapolis ignored a curfew imposed in the city the day before. After this, the Governor Walz announced that for the first time in history, mobilized the entire national guard, existing in the state. There are about 13 thousand people. The Pentagon said that military police units ready to support the authorities of Minnesota, if requested. While the Governor rejected the proposal.
The riots and curfew
On Friday night protesters clashed with police in Atlanta, new York and Portland, and in Washington, was briefly blocked by the White house. Saturday continued.
Demonstrations were held in at least 30 cities. The authorities of the American cities amid protests impose a curfew.
In Atlanta the day before emergency was declared, and later was a curfew. In this city on Friday, protesters ransacked the building and torched police car. On Saturday, clashes resumed.
The Governor of the state of Georgia Brian Kemp introduced a state of emergency at the request of the mayor, keisha bottoms to use up to 500 members of the national guard. She bottoms said: “This is not a protest. It’s not in the spirit of Martin Luther king Jr. You have disgraced our city. You have disgraced the life of George Floyd”.
As of the evening of may 30, a curfew was introduced in 25 US cities, writes DW.
Among them Atlanta, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Cleveland and others.
Protests accompanied by riots and clashes with police. Some demonstrators set fire to cars, robbing shops and offices. Reported victims from both the police and the protesters.
Authorities in at least eight States involved soldiers of the National guard or requested their support to suppress illegal actions and protests. In Philadelphia, more than 10 police officers were injured. The mayor extended the curfew until 6 a.m. Monday. In Los Angeles, police used batons and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. In Washington, disgruntled residents gather and protest near the White house.
In Minneapolis, where the protests began, police used tear gas. In Tennessee may 30 imposed a state of emergency and a curfew after protesters set fire to the courthouse in Nashville, the state capital.
According to the evening of Saturday, may 30, five days of protests, the police arrested nearly 1,400 people in 17 cities.
The attack on the police occurred in Los Angeles. Crowds of demonstrators torched police cars, emptied and looted shops, was involved in clashes with police, hundreds of people were arrested.
The mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti announced a curfew and asked the Governor to send 500 to 700 employees of the national guard. The mayor said that they must help local law enforcement agencies to suppress violence in the second largest city in the country.
In salt lake city Utah the Governor has mobilized the national guard of the state once in the city centre on Saturday afternoon riots. The protest started peacefully, but then a group of people overturned a police car and set it on fire. Demonstrators also threw eggs at the police Department.
The national guard will be used in Texas and Colorado.
In Seattle thousands of people gathered in the city center for a peaceful demonstration, and in the evening the police used pepper gas, when riots broke out. The arrests were carried out.
Several hundred people on Saturday gathered in Washington. The national guard surrounded the White house. Police used pepper spray, the protesters broke off pieces of concrete and were thrown at the police.
Chemical spray, the police were forced to use in the new York borough of Brooklyn, although it all started as a peaceful March. In Brooklyn, protesters clashed with the authorities, attacking police cars. Several police officers were injured, many protesters were detained.
Peaceful protest in Miami also turned into a riot, some protesters set fire to police cars, police responded with tear gas, and the mayor declared a curfew.
“I can’t breathe”
Protests in the US began after the murder of an African American George Floyd police. 25 may, they stopped his car at the intersection. Floyd was suspected of using counterfeit money.
George Floyd, 46-year-old black man, died during his detention by the police. In the video, filmed on a mobile phone of a passerby, it was evident that the officer is standing with his knee on the neck of a Floyd for almost 8 minutes, after which the man lost consciousness. Floyd was declared dead at the hospital. The police allegedly responded to the alleged forgery. A person matching the description of Floyd allegedly used a fake account.
That same officer and three police officers were dismissed on may 26. They were identified as Derek Chauvin, who was Thomas lane, The Tao and George. Alexander Quang. Derek Savin was taken into custody. He was charged with the murder of the third degree. In respect of three police investigations are ongoing. The protesters demand to prosecute all participants in the incident.
