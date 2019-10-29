Burning houses celebrities: forest fires in California are gaining momentum
Monday, October 28, on the 405 near the Getty center there was a fire that destroyed at least eight homes and forced thousands of residents of Los Angeles to evacuate. Writes ABC7.
The fire broke out around 1:30, just off the 405 at Getty Center Drive, near the Museum center Getty. The fire was called Getty Fire. Monday afternoon the fire spread to an area of 618 acres (250 hectares).
On Monday evening, October 28, the authorities said that the good news is that the area of the fire has not increased in size and the fire managed to localize by 5%.
“The fire did not spread thanks to the hard work of the teams of firefighters who are now there”, — said the mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti.
At the moment, more than 1,100 firefighters are fighting Fire with Getty.
Police blocked South side of highway 101 to the sunset strip and all the congresses on the North side between sunset Boulevard and Mulholland Drive, people have not suffered from fire.
According to the authorities, the Getty Museum is now secure, and the fire is not threatening him.
Rapidly spreading wildfire destroyed at least five houses worth of several million dollars in one of the richest areas of Los Angeles, forcing famous people to flee in the night. This writes the “Voice of America”.
Under the order to evacuate came the trendy area of Brentwood, located in the Western part of the city. He rose to prominence in 1994, when former football player O. J. Simpson was accused of killing ex-wife and a waiter in the area.
Today in Brentwood live basketball superstar LeBron James, the popular Hollywood actors, rich producers and Directors of media companies.
James, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers, said that he left home with his wife and three children and had middle of the night to drive around town in search of a place where they could stay.
“Had to evacuate from home. Went to the County with his family in search of rooms,” he wrote on Twitter at about 4 am. He later noted that he had found the place where they were placed. “Crazy night!”, he added.
As reported, in late 2017, James bought in a Brentwood mansion with eight bedrooms for $ 23 million.
On the Northern edge of Brentwood several houses worth millions of dollars was turned into smoldering ashes.
Thick smoke and ash filled the air, while over the place circling the fire helicopters dropping water.
Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger announced that he, too, was among the thousands of people who had to evacuate.
“We safely evacuated. If you were in the evacuation zone, don’t waste your time. Go away,” wrote Schwarzenegger on Twitter.
Solemn premiere of the new film with Schwarzenegger “the Terminator: the Dark fate” (Terminator: Dark Fate), scheduled for Monday, October 28, was cancelled due to fires in the area.
“Movie premiere was held in Hollywood, a few kilometers from the fire area. Prepared for the party the food was donated to the local branch of the American red cross for distribution to shelters, where the people evacuated from the fire area,” — said the company Paramount Pictures.
The actor of the series “Agents of shield” (Agents of SHIELD) Clark Gregg, and Creator of “Sons of anarchy” Kurt Sutter also said on Twitter that they were forced to leave their homes.