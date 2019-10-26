Burnt meat was the reason for the complete evacuation of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation
Operational services in Moscow evacuated all members of the Russian Parliament because of the incident in the dining room.
The announcement of evacuation was made in the building of the Federation Council from-for burning in the buffet of meat, reports UNN with reference to the material of the correspondent of the Russian Agency TASS with the building of the upper house of Parliament.
“Due to the perceived need for a request to leave their premises,” — sounded from the speakers the announcement. All were asked to go outside, taking documents and valuables.
The plenary session did not stop for a minute.
As told reporters one of the representatives of operational services, the buffet left a pot roast burning. “Meat burnt people. System (alerts) worked automatically. Everything is fine. Don’t worry,” — said the Agency interlocutor.
In the building on the second floor there is indeed the smell of burnt food.
Later in the press service of the Federation Council confirmed the information about the alarm in the morning, adding that the upper chamber of the Parliament is operating normally.
“In the dining room of the Federation Council triggered automatic fire alarm, was declared the evacuation of the building. Reasons triggering (alarm) promptly eliminated. The Federation Council is operating normally,” — said TASS in the press-service.