Burst sideways: Regina todorenko showed a figure in a swimsuit after the honeymoon (photo)
Famous TV host Regina todorenko with her husband Vlad Topalov returned from a luxurious honeymoon, which I spent in Greece. Couple together with his son Mike enjoyed the stay in an expensive hotel. Regina boasted pics of the resort and that showed her figure in the swimsuit. In the caption under the photo she ironically pointed out that vacation allowed gastronomic delights and ate the extra pounds and sides.
“Once again, I love Greece the island of Crete. From holiday have brought not only joy, but also additional side, who diligently Otel, absorbing all that is given at the reception. My Breakfast in Instagram-stories, you’ve probably seen that hungry I was not allowed”, — wrote Todorenko.
It should be noted that Regina obviously poskromnichal, her figure look very severe fine. The agreed to review its subscribers, leaving plenty of compliments.
Before the wedding Todorenko brought in shape after childbirth and boasted a photo shoot in swimwear.
We will remind, Regina todorenko and Vlad Topalov played a gay wedding at Villa Astor in Sorrento. Dress seamstress sewed the whole month.
Of the media considered how much it could do star wedding Todorenko and Topalov.
Following them was getting married and pregnant sister, Vlad Alina.
In an interview with Regina todorenko admitted that several times already wanted to divorce her husband.
