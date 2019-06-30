Burundi vs Guinea live streaming free: preview, prediction
Burundi – Guinea. Forecast for the match of the Cup of African Nations (06/30/2019)
Burundi squad lost the last two matches and no longer has a chance to reach the playoffs. Will the victory of “Guinea” June 30 easy price – we have prepared our forecast. How will the fight?
Burundi
For the first time in its history, the national team of Burundi made it into the final tournament of the African Cup of Nations, but apart from the invaluable experience, the team Olivier Nyungeko could not get anything more . In the first round, the “swallows” held the zeros on the scoreboard against Nigeria until the 77th minute, but missed and lost the match. Exactly with the same score, the defeat of Madagascar happened, which wiped out all the chances of Burundi in the playoffs.
Guinea
Guinea’s national team has also not yet shown a cool game, but the team of Paula Puta still retains chances of reaching the playoffs. In the first round, the “elephants”, contrary to all forecasts, tied 2: 2 with Madagascar in a dramatic duel, and in the second meeting 0: 1 lost to Nigeria. Now Guinea needs to beat Burundi and hope Madagascar will fail in a game with Nigeria.
Statistics
The last three matches the national team of Burundi lost.
In the last two matches the national team of Burundi did not score
Only in one of the last three matches did Guinea fail to score
Forecast
Guinea’s national team has not won a single victory in two fights, but so far the “elephants” have a chance of reaching the playoffs. No other result than victory, Guineans are not satisfied today, so they will surely rely on the attack and try to get three points. Burundi team at the debut tournament gains experience and it will be almost impossible to create a sensation to it.