Control of GO Transit in Ontario appealed to bus drivers to provide a service to one of the passengers who is autistic, and if they are asked to spit out gum. This requirement is meant to draw the attention of the staff on the special needs of those whose limited ability cannot be seen.

A spokeswoman for Metrolinx said that autistic people and looks no different from other passengers, is extremely sensitive to the sounds and smells of people chewing gum around.

Press Secretary Anne Marie Aikins announced that Liam Walsh has taken steps to minimize potential risks when travelling on the train, but explained that such options as moving to another car, not available when using the bus.

She continued that that is why Metrolinx is asking drivers to spit out the gum, if that person sits in their bus, saying that the injunction is comparable with similar measures, requiring staff to refrain from using perfume or eating foods that can cause serious allergies.

Aikins added that although the document specifically mentions only the passenger, this should serve as a guide to ensure that staff understood the importance of paying attention to the fact, the staff recognize that people with invisible disabilities must be placed in service.

Walsh issued a statement through his legal representative, stating that he is satisfied with the intention of Metrolinx to consider their needs, but added that other transport controls still do not provide an inclusive environment.