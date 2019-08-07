Bus passengers will no longer hear the strange pronunciation of the word “avenue” (PHOTO)

Loading...

Toronto passengers will no longer hear the strange pronunciation of the word “Avenue” in the bus after the failure has been corrected.

The representative of the transport Committee of Toronto (TTC) Stuart Greene reported that the offending “ah-VEE-noo” was fixed on Tuesday.

The problem is the utterance of the word appeared at the end of June, when the TTC has updated the program with which help hoped to change how the robot pronounced “ah-ven-OO”, because the passengers thought that this version sounds American style.

Green said that the change in the canadian “ah-ven-YEW” was not as easy as they initially thought.

The change attracted the attention of passengers, which led to a flurry of comments in social networks.

Greene explained that the Commission just went back to the American variant pronunciation of the word, and would not spend time and money on a solution to the “Avenue”.