Business English and virtual train travel: how to spend a weekend in Miami (may 8-10)
What: Food Trucks Fridays, Fiesta Tropical Park
When: Friday, 8 may, 17:00
Where: Food Trucks Fridays, Fiesta Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St, Miami FL 33155
More info: food Festival Food Trucks Fridays, Fiesta Tropical Park is a favorite of many residents of the Miami event that can be enjoyed every Friday from 17:00 to 22:00. Bring blankets and chairs to enjoy a delicious meal under the open sky.
The event is suitable for all ages.
Cost: free
What: an Online tour of the Museum, “Women in art”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: the Only Museum in the world where you can see works of art created exclusively by women, is in Washington. It’s called the National Museum of Women in the Arts (national Museum of “Women in art”).
View of the exhibition at the link.
Cost: free
What: local history Museum
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Vinnitsa Museum — known scientifically-methodical and historical center-Eastern region of Podolia, Ukraine. Its collections number about 100 thousand exhibits. Among them — a unique collection of gold ornaments of bronze age and Sarmatian period, which is exhibited in six international exhibitions.
The Museum is famous for numismatic and ethnographic collections, collection of weapons and minerals. The Museum also has a library, founded in 1920.
Annually the Museum is visited by over 200,000 people.
You can visit the Museum onlineat your convenience.
Cost: free
What: a Virtual journey by train in Norway
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: The flåm railway in the West of Norway, stretching more than 20 km, is the largest in the world the steepness of the climb. It passes through the valley of floms, connecting with Sogne-fjord. The road rises steep bends through scenic mountainous terrain, the pearl of which is a waterfall Kestose.
Currently, anyone can ride this road on a train, albeit a virtual one. Start an exciting journey!
Cost: free
What: the national Park “Bryce Canyon”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: Visit the national Park “Bryce Canyon”, located in Utah. It’s not even one giant canyon, and a lot of different grooves and Cup-shaped formations along the great plateau. The largest is Bryce amphitheater, which is filled with hoodoos – spires of erosive rocks of the mythological significance for local Indian tribes.
Cost: free
What: English for media literacy
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This course is designed for non-native English speakers who are interested to learn more about media literacy.
The students will understand different types of media, including Newspapers, magazines, TV and social networks. This course will give them the opportunity to develop a broad understanding of the role of media in our lives, to expand vocabulary and to acquire the necessary language skills to analyze what they read and watch.
Start learning right now! To register for the course on this website.
Cost: free
What: the basics of Web UI development
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Web programming is the creation of dynamic web apps and sites, notable examples of which are social networks, e.g. Facebook, as well as various corporate sites and brochure websites. To understand this case is quite simple.
Many people are learning web programming because I want create a new Facebook or find a job in the IT field. Someone just interested in how the Internet works and want to get a General idea about programming.
If you dream of a career in the field of software development or just interested in this field – start learning at a convenient time for you.
Cost: free
What: Museum of natural history in Washington
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Museum was founded in 1910 and managed Smithsonian institution. Its collections contain over 126 million specimens of plants, animals, fossils, minerals, rocks, meteorites, human remains and cultural artifacts.
To visit this Museum will be interesting for both adults and children.
Cost: free
What: Online course: “the Information war”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: the Course will enable all interested students to learn a lot about what constitutes information warfare, in particular:
- to study the nature and specificity of the phenomenon of information warfare;
- to understand the usage of information factor in various types of “hybrid” wars.
- to learn about the features of fourth generation wars, which are conducted using a special “information warfare.”
Topics of lectures:
- War as a phenomenon of international politics.
- Evolution wars.
- “Information weapons”.
- Information-psychological war.
- Propaganda and counter-propaganda.
- Misinformation.
- Conspiracy theories.
- War and revolution.
The course is available constantly.
Cost: free
What: Business English
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This course is designed for anyone who speaks English poorly, but wants to obtain additional information about the global economy and business. Here you will learn about the topics and language required for success in the international market. You will learn business English through authentic readings and video lectures, as well as enrich your vocabulary business vocabulary.
Cost: free
