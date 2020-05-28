Business for the newbies and learning to play the piano: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (may 29-31)
What: Basic course SEO
When: Friday-Sunday, may 29-31, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: a Basic course SEO in simple words would be useful for anyone who wants to learn more about current methodology in 2020.
During training you will learn:
- What is a modern SEO;
- What the map needs of the site and creating the site structure;
- How does a search engine;
- Master index search system;
- Learn what behavioral factors;
- Understand how to fill in the title tag;
- Learn how to create a technical specification for the text, and more.
Cost: free
What: a Course of lectures on the Russian economy
When: Friday-Sunday, may 29-31, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: One of the most significant gaps in modern Russian intellectual field is the lack of economic history. Meanwhile, the economic history is key to understanding not only our modern economy, but also the surrounding social reality.
The course is one of the most famous Russian economists Sergei Guriev “Road to market” will tell about how to create a modern Russian economy, its architects and major events, which already had been forgotten and overgrown mythology. What were the economic reforms? How did Russian companies, banks, tax system? How to create economic inequality, and there were billions of dollars? All this talking know, all you need to know to understand how to change the current rules of the game.
Cost: free
What: “Russia and America: history of relations”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 29-31, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: “Russia and America: history of relations” by a Professor at the European University Ivan Kurillo, is a course of lectures about what the two countries love and hate each other, and why we look at each other, as if in a mirror.
Also course reveals a brief history of America in seven periods and will talk about the founding fathers of the United States.
Cost: free
What: Course “Art Of Italy”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 29-31, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Italy — the birthplace of arts, for her role in the history of world culture cannot be overstated.
On the traditions of ancient art, whose home was Ancient Greece and Rome, formed the aesthetic principles of the Italian masters of the Renaissance, perceived then the whole of Europe.
In Italy appeared the main artistic direction of the XVII century. They also outlined ways of development of European art of this period, caravaggism, Bologna academism, the style of the Baroque.
Explore painting and sculpture in a fascinating course on “Art of Italy”!
Cost: free
What: Course on speed reading
When: Friday-Sunday, may 29-31, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Research shows that the average reading speed in the Russian language equal to 201 word per minute, with an average percent absorption 52. Under the speed-reading involve the ability to read 3-4 times faster average speed.
Just a couple of weeks this course will help you to learn to read much faster and better assimilate the information. Teaching methods suitable for both children and adults.
Cost: free
What: a Lecture on natural wine
When: Friday-Sunday, may 29-31, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Today, natural wine is becoming increasingly popular. But what it differs from the “ordinary wines”, which we all used to drink?
How wineries evolved after the Second world war? How to create a wine-producing techniques? What ingredients the wine is added to achieve a particular flavor of the drink? Read more about this and many other things you will learn in this lecture from an experienced sommelier.
Cost: free
What: a Course about critical thinking
When: Friday-Sunday, may 29-31, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Critical thinking — the ability of a person to question the incoming information, including their own beliefs. In many ways, our actions are determined by what we have heard or read.
But even experts can be wrong, not to mention the fact that there will always be many who want to take advantage of our gullibility
If you want to learn how to think critically and to do this effectively, go through training in this online course. Critical thinking allows you to make sound evaluations, interpret, and apply the obtained results to situations and problems.
Cost: free
What: training course on the development of a sense of humor
When: Friday-Sunday, may 29-31, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Ability to make jokes is a skill and any skill can be developed. People with a good sense of humor have a higher IQ. Sense of humor helps us to overcome everyday difficulties and to overcome any situations with fewer losses, at least emotional.
As well as the ability to joke and understand jokes helps to make contacts with other people and effectively move through life. About the benefits this skill can be judged endlessly, but the fact remains the fact – it is really useful.
If you want to develop it and proceed to self-development in a convenient time for you.
Cost: free
What: Learning to play the piano
When: Friday-Sunday, may 29-31, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: If you’ve always wanted to learn to play the piano, but didn’t find time for this, then you have the chance. On the website Pianuhelps you can in a simple and fun way to master this skill.
Tuition is $ 14 a month, you may at any time resign from the school.
Cost: $14
What: Course “Business for dummies
When: Friday-Sunday, may 29-31, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: How was industrial production, distribution and exchange? How banks, stock exchanges, insurance companies, logistics? How was the historical rise of organizational and legal forms of the business? What is the financial, information and production technology in modern business? Why the need for auditors, consultants, appraisers, experts and analysts? And as property managers build business scheme? All of these questions you will get answers during a free training on this website.
Cost: free
