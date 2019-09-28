Business outfit Amal Clooney: a plaid jacket and a discreet makeup
September 28, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
41-year-old lawyer was chosen for his exit discreet business image.
Wife of George Clooney took part in a discussion on media freedom, held in the framework of the UN General Assembly. The attorney there made a report.
Amal looked restrained. She was wearing a black top and a plaid jacket color latte. Styling with a side parting and curls, makeup with emphasis on the lipstick color dusty rose and Burgundy manicure completed business outfit Clooney.
Sorry for lack of pictures we can’t see all the way Amal.