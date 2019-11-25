“Bust’ em out”: Selena Gomez criticized for the dress, too tight in the chest
On held recently in Los Angeles the ceremony of the award at the American Music Awards 2019 was seen many stars, including one of the most striking was Selena Gomez.
This writes the Cosmo.
The guests of the ceremony she performed two new hit Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now, which formerly was dedicated to his former lover Justin Bieber.
But most viewers attracted not the song, but the outfit of the singer: she chose silk mini dress Versace lime color that complements the elegant massive diamond necklace and classic pumps to match the outfit. Makeup Selena made a bet on warm brown tones.
The majority of the audience noted the singularity of the fundamental outfit that emphasized her delicious forms.
Some users noted that Selenium in this manner looks very sexy, other fans felt that the style (and size!) dresses star is clearly wrong — it is clearly too narrow in the chest area. According to fans, bust of Selene and tries to “jump” out, and had “horrible compressed” look.
The fans Selena started thinking about whether this outfit is a mistake stylists, or was intended to attract the views of the audience. If it is the latter assumption, the idea of explicitly managed.
At the same time in the second half of the evening, the singer “had thrown off his green skin” and dressed in other outfits.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Selena Gomez is one of the most popular stars in Instagram, where she posts gaining millions of views — including by reason of her relationship with former lover Justin Bieber.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter