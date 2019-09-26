Busted glass: two women brutally raped guy sex toy of a broken iPhone
In Tatarstan (Russia) two girls abused 19-year-old boys who allegedly damaged iPhone is one of them. Writes about this “Tape.ru”.
It is reported that the incident occurred in the town of Bugulma. 22-year-old girl asked a friend to fix a broken smartphone and invited him to his home. At some point the young man was away, and when he returned, the apartment appeared 30-the summer friend of the girl, and the iPhone screen was cracked.
Women accused the guy and demanded he make amends.
“Having been refused, together with his friend they beat him, after which he committed against the victim of violent sexual acts”, — told the media the senior assistant administrator of SU of SK on the Republic of Tatarstan Andrey Sheptytsky. He noted that all events girls shot on that ill-fated phone.
Naselnitsy threatened to put the video in the network, and the victim allegedly went for the money, but actually went to the police.
Now nasilnits a criminal case, and they captured the video attached to the materials of the criminal case.
something wrong with the new “sexy” laws.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter