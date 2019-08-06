But “Crimea is ours”: the network angered the Russian “rebels” with their support of the protests against Putin
The network has published symbols, which is used by participants of mass protests against the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It depicts a map of Russia that includes the occupied Ukrainian Crimea.
“Postcard to everyone who is a fan of Russian protests. These idiots are doing merch, and he with the Crimea”, — wrote Twitter user Golden ukrainebut.
The web sparked heated discussion image symbols Russian protesters.
“Short-lived”, wrote one of them.
“Where is Kaliningrad?” — reasonably asked the second.
“Classics of the Russian opposition, he first Russian :)” — wrote the third.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, more than half of Muscovites (61%) approve of the cruelty of police officers, who dispersed the protesters, while opponents of such action are only 26%.
