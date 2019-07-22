But what about Murat? Mistress ex-husband of Ani Lorak went up North with a new lover

Roman’s ex-husband Ani Lorak Murat Nalchajian with burning brunette Yana Belyaeva, it seems, did not continue: the girl published a photo with new boyfriend. This writes the Viva.

But a few months ago, many were convinced that the businessman continued his relationship with Jana. Because now the lover do not interfere to build a family… However, as it turned out, the affair of Murat and Yana did not continue. She has a new boyfriend, with whom she flew away to rest. This became known thanks to social networks — there Belyaev published a joint photo with the guy.

“You’d think I scored 4 suitcases of bathing suits, but no! It’s all warm things. We fly to Norway. It would seem that in the month of July it is more logical to go to Mykonos, but this is not about us,” she wrote.

As you know, almost a year ago, the Network real scandal: husband Ani Lorak Murat Nalchajian caught cheating with another girl. A video in which a man passionately hugging Yana Belyaev in one of night clubs of Kiev immediately went on the Internet. Moreover, it was rumored that the couple already lives together. Shortly after the controversial video became known that the singer filed for divorce. Now, the singer began a new life and a new relationship with 26-year-old Yegor Gleb.

As previously reported “FACTS”, the marriage of Murat Nalchajian and Ani Lorak lasted about 10 years. December 31, 2018 the couple divorced. The representatives of the parties at the hearing, he said that Murat and Ani are not the same views on family life, and therefore a further stay in the marriage impossible. At the same time sounded the assumption that the romantic feelings the couple had disappeared long before Murata company said the capital’s party girl Yana Belyaeva. At the same time brother Ani Lorak expressed confidence that her marriage was destroyed “because of distance” — the couple spent little time together, and basically lived in different cities.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter