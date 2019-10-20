Butt exercises: expert shared work instruction
Elastic rounded tight buttocks with no cellulite is a completely achievable dream. Ass like a nut has long been synonymous with femininity and the ideal figure, only to achieve this effect only with proper integrated approach, which – on his page on Instagram said the expert on weight loss and nutrition Katya Matushkina.
The expert listed who is most frequently faced with flat buttocks. She isolated several groups of those who find it difficult to gain muscle mass in this problem area.
Who usually has a flat butt:
- ectomorphy — thin by nature, eat a lot, but the glutes don’t grow
- Amateur long cardio train your body for endurance running? So with the power series
- remove excess fat, but had forgotten about the preservation of muscle mass. The result — there is no fat, but delicious buttocks too
It is worth remembering that aerobic exercise does not give muscle growth. So, if you have started to train — not BUCs to work with its own weight. If you want elastic form, working weights need to be constantly improved. Don’t forget to give the buttock the rest — do not swing them every day.
But the plan of action on nutrition for muscle growth:
- when calculating KBZHU to the current weight, add 5 kg
- surplus calories (plus, metabolism and consumption to training). For girls I recommend to start with +300 kcal. For guys with +500 calories.
- proteins — 1,5 g on 1 kg of weight
- carbs — 5-6 g per 1 kg of body weight
- fats — 1-1,1 g per 1 kg of body weight
- maximum attention to the cleanliness of food = priority complex carbohydrates, otherwise you will not gain muscle and fat.
- competent training. Not to be a sufficient injury to muscle tissue — there will be growth, but it will be great to gain again the fat.