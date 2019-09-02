Butterfly garden in new York – a delightful living Museum, open year-round. PHOTO
Spend a magical afternoon or evening at the Dancing Wings Butterfly Garden, the largest garden of butterflies in new York. Most likely, you didn’t even know what miracle awaits you in the Western corner of the state!
If you want to escape from the heat, shelter from rain, to escape from the cold winter air, and just a great time, it is always useful to have a backup plan for the adventure that will come to the rescue at any time of the year. An amazing place is waiting for you in Rochester, new York is a fantastically beautiful garden of butterflies “Dancing wings”, where you can go in any season, writes Only in Your State.
Located in Rochester at The Strong Museum butterfly garden “Dancing wings” is unbelievable — and even shape it resembles a butterfly!
“Dancing wings” — the only indoor butterfly garden in the state that invites visitors all year round and gives you the opportunity to be in the heart of a tropical adventure in new York.
In the butterfly garden you’ll find people of all ages from new York and across the country, walking among hundreds of gorgeous butterflies of all colors, shapes and sizes.
Diversity of butterflies is breathtaking, and some of these delightful winged creatures nature does not like to land on you!
Another great feature of the garden — it’s not only butterflies. In the garden is also home to turtles, koi fish, chameleon, and even a Toucan!
Who would have thought that such a lovely garden exists in Western new York?
If you have yet to meet the open year-round garden in new York, plan a trip to Rochester to see this beauty firsthand.
To learn more about the visit to the butterfly garden “Dancing wings”, click here.
Address: 1 Manhattan Square Drive, Rochester, NY, 14607