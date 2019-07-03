“Buttocks” starfish got a scientific explanation
Causes a stir in the Internet a photo of a starfish with the “buttocks” of the California aquarium has received a scientific explanation. Gave it to a specialist in fish and invertebrates Nate Jaros, writes
In the picture on the body of the invertebrate visible bulge, which became the subject of intense discussion: the post gained hundreds of thousands of likes and thousands of comments.
“To the two limbs clings to the stone, and the rest are relaxed. This happens when a star eats,” – said the expert. According to him, the bulges appear under the action of gravity, where the inside of the stars settle.
However, the form taken by starfish, many people are interested in much more than the explanations of the specialist. As usually happens in cases with a provocative photo on the Internet, star became a meme users saw in it the resemblance to Patrick from the animated series “spongebob Squarepants”.
Silent starfish does not it will react, but the famous Brazilian stripper Ricardo Milos seriously threatened the jokers of this kind. He demanded to stop spreading memes with his picture, promising otherwise to go to court.