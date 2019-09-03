Button from “Daddy’s daughters” grew up and decided to “engage” with the acting (photos)
Fans of the once popular series “father’s daughter” I remember Catherine Starshova, who played a major role — the role of Buttons. But even today they would hardly recognise her in the street: Kate became an adult 17-year-old girl, while a student.
She enrolled in one of the most prestigious educational institutions of Russia — Moscow state University, but chose the faculty of fundamental medicine. Monday she had her first day of school at the University.
“The younger pharmacist”,— thus the girl presented himself online. For fans of the actress so her choice was a surprise. But the most faithful of them, watching numerous interviews Catherine knew that she has long been interested in medicine. Followers supported her intentions and congratulated with the beginning of a new phase of life.
Another passion of Katie’s is figure skating — she was playing in the theatre on ice “Aleko” and even got a few trophies at competitions. Starkovoy was often given starring roles in productions. However, she had to leave the theater to devote himself to medicine and not to be distracted from studying.
It is known that the actress does not like excessive attention to his person, but it does not preclude the fact that one day they will play in the movie.
According to fans, to go to study to be an actress or be directed to Catherine did not want due to the fact that she is still a child “ate” the glory and now it has not committed.
