Button from “Daddy’s daughters” have grown up: Katya Starshova showed Mature “boyfriend”
Russian actress Katia Starshova, notable for the Ukrainian viewer in the role of Buttons in the TV series “father’s daughter”, a few days ago celebrated a memorable eighteenth birthday. On this day she decided to please subscribers with news about your personal life and presented to the public her boyfriend.
That the actress is Dating a young man, has been known for quite some time, however, the star of the TV series chose not to advertise those relationships and show your other fans.
The exception she decided to make birthday showing in the microblog photo with her partner, as well as gifts from him.
In addition, Kate has confessed his feelings.
“Love you,” the girl wrote to her boyfriend.
The majority of subscribers were happy for the actress who found love.
“Beautiful couple,” “You look amazing”, “Happiness”, “button grown-up”, “What Bunny”, “so beautiful”, “You suit each other”, “What are you cute”, “You are such a beautiful couple”, — write fans.
At the same time there were the haters who thought that between Kate and her lover seen a distinct difference in the age: “who is that man with you around?”, “This “guy,” your”, “I love you, wanted to live life, and now lost you don’t know how to return.”
As previously reported “FACTS” at the end of the school Katya Starshova enrolled in one of the most prestigious educational institutions of Russia — Moscow state University, but chose the faculty of fundamental medicine. For fans of the actress so her choice was a surprise. But the most faithful of them, watching numerous interviews Catherine knew that she has long been interested in medicine. Followers supported her intentions and congratulated with the beginning of a new phase of life.
