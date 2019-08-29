Buxom American Grammy-nominated rapper appeared on stage in one bodysuit
Grammy-nominated rapper Lizzo is not shy to show the imperfections of your body.
Recently in new York hosted a ceremony of awarding the MTV Video Music Awards — 2019, which brought together popular stars. On the red carpet celebrities showed their best outfits.
Next was the official part. In addition to awarding prize guests of the ceremony were waiting for the concert. Pleased with his performance on this day, 31-year-old American singer, Grammy-nominated rapper Lizzo.
The artist, despite its curvy shape, appeared on the scene in one bodysuit yellow brilliant color with a bold neckline. Her candid onions complements the physical and tights in a grid, as well as yellow boots on a rough sole.
Curly hair and makeup with yellow shades made up stage persona Lizzo.