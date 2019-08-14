Buxom Ashley Graham demonstrated a stylish way
Ashley Graham knows how to make stylish images and knows a lot about unusual and competent combinations. Recently she created a collection of denim for the brand Marina Rinaldi. And 31-year-old celebrity – writer of most of their models swimwear brand for women of all builds Swimsuits For All. But your design skills she shows, not only in business. Bows for a light cause less enthusiasm.
A few hours ago buxom model showed one of them. Out for a Sunday drive girl chose a soft pink hue culottes and a boxy white blouse, cropped front. The way it complements a massive neck chains and bracelets – by the way, she wears them as on the beach, and on the business meetings. As well as black sunglasses and oversized black bag.
Its impeccable appearance, she once again proved that bright things are in no way taboo for women. On the contrary, thanks to the cut they can visually slim.
“Sundays are the best days,” added the model a funny signature. Also noting that is located in new York. Apparently, Ashley went to work. Lately she has a lot of projects around the world.
The fans were delighted with the photos and covered the girl comlimentary and pleasant words, most frequent among which was “just wow”, “amazing” and “luxurious”. Many have begun to wonder where you can buy such things.