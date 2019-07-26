Buxom model Ashley Graham fell asleep a network of hot pictures from vacation in Italy

| July 26, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Ashley Graham with her husband Justin Erwin recently went on holiday to Italy. For several days a stream of bright frames with scenic spots continues. Together with his friends as they ride on a yacht, swim, sunbathe and enjoy life to the fullest. Recently she added a bright new series of images. She appeared on a yacht in the company of a beloved spouse. The photo, by the way, was very touching.

Пышнотелая модель Эшли Грэм засыпала сеть «горячими» фото с отдыха в Италии

Girl posing in purple swimsuit retro-style own brand Swimsuits For All with white inserts at bust and a belt at the waist, which emphasized her curvy shape. Complements the image of a set of massive gold chains with pendants from Forevermark, oversized sunglasses, Hoop earrings and wide-brimmed hat. Justin was wearing bright red swimming trunks with floral print, round sunglasses and gold accessories.

Пышнотелая модель Эшли Грэм засыпала сеть «горячими» фото с отдыха в Италии

Пышнотелая модель Эшли Грэм засыпала сеть «горячими» фото с отдыха в Италии

Пышнотелая модель Эшли Грэм засыпала сеть «горячими» фото с отдыха в Италии

Ashley published a couple shared with her husband the photo, where they sit on the boat, arm in arm, and looking into the distance. Azure water, cliffs, cloudless sky… Shots turned out really romantic and summer-carefree. “I need you forever, Justin, because you love me at my best (on a boat in Italy) and my worst (too many suitcases in Italy)”, – joked the famous beauty.

Пышнотелая модель Эшли Грэм засыпала сеть «горячими» фото с отдыха в Италии

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.