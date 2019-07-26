Buxom model Ashley Graham fell asleep a network of hot pictures from vacation in Italy
Ashley Graham with her husband Justin Erwin recently went on holiday to Italy. For several days a stream of bright frames with scenic spots continues. Together with his friends as they ride on a yacht, swim, sunbathe and enjoy life to the fullest. Recently she added a bright new series of images. She appeared on a yacht in the company of a beloved spouse. The photo, by the way, was very touching.
Girl posing in purple swimsuit retro-style own brand Swimsuits For All with white inserts at bust and a belt at the waist, which emphasized her curvy shape. Complements the image of a set of massive gold chains with pendants from Forevermark, oversized sunglasses, Hoop earrings and wide-brimmed hat. Justin was wearing bright red swimming trunks with floral print, round sunglasses and gold accessories.
Ashley published a couple shared with her husband the photo, where they sit on the boat, arm in arm, and looking into the distance. Azure water, cliffs, cloudless sky… Shots turned out really romantic and summer-carefree. “I need you forever, Justin, because you love me at my best (on a boat in Italy) and my worst (too many suitcases in Italy)”, – joked the famous beauty.