Buy Thanksgiving: what you can buy at Costco for the holiday
If you are preparing for the festive evening this holiday season, consider buying wholesale, not to go beyond budget. Writes about this Grow.
According to a study on average Americans will spend $227 on not gift items — food, decorations, cards and flowers.
Regardless of whether you assemble friends for cocktails or throwing a traditional holiday dinner, the experts gave some advice about what to buy at Costco.
1. Frozen snacks
“Wholesale stores such as Costco, BJ’s and Sam’s Club, there are lots of great frozen snacks, which is enough for all guests,” says Christine McGrath, an expert on shopping Offers. — Try the potato samosas, mini spanakopita tartlets with spinach and egg.”
At Costco in Brooklyn (new York), package spanakopita “Kitchen Adventures” a weight of 48 oz (1.36 kg) will cost you 17.69 dollars or 37 cents per ounce. Pack Mini Samosas Sukhi weighing 35 ounces (0.99 kg) can be bought for $of 17.79, or 51 cents per ounce.
Both frozen snacks “compact enough to cook them in a conventional oven,” says McGrath. In addition, the remains can be saved for lunch. And if you want your snacks were at the highest level, add your own sauces.
2. Salads
“Take the biggest package of chicken salad I can find, says McGrath. — During the party you can add it on crackers for snacks, and then use the leftovers for sandwiches for several days after the party.”
Pack chicken salad Costco V. 40 oz (1.13 kg) is sold at a price of $10 to 12.19 servings.
3. Pies
While in the bakery-boutiques may offer unique creations, “almost nothing compares with the price per serving of sheet cake at Costco,” says McGrath.
Section bakery Costco offers servings of cheesecake, tiramisu and other desserts better-than-average size, not to mention the giant packages of cookies. But sheet cake at Costco is just unbeatable.
At Costco in Brooklyn (new York), you can buy Kirkland signature vanilla cake for $22,69 in this 48 servings.
You can also turn this simple cake into a festive if you have the time and desire to decorate it.
4. Booze
“At Costco is alcohol under the brand name Kirkland, it is nice and inexpensive compared to popular brands. Almost all you need (tequila, vodka, rum) available in Kirkland,” says McGrath.
To save on alcohol, think about how to make a big batch of a signature cocktail for the night before your party. You can buy a 1.75 liter bottle of blended Scotch whisky Kirkland for Costcо $22,99 dollars and whip cocktail “Cold Fashioned”, which combines the remaining cold coffee or cold drink with whiskey and traditional festive spices such as cinnamon.