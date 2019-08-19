Buyers Rivian R1S will offer three options for the roof
The company Rivian announced that the new electric SUV R1S will be sold with a number of different configurations of the roof, depending on client preference.
Representatives of the U.S. company said on Twitter that the new SUV will be available with electrochromic glass roof which a one tap on the dedicated button turns from opaque to transparent. Also Eletrobras can get a fixed glass panel in the form of a removable two-piece composite roof or a standard fixed roof.
Interestingly, in the post the company did not mention sloping or sliding hatch, what can you expect from a premium SUV. However, the presence of the electrochromic glass roof is probably a great alternative. Removable composite roof consisting of two parts, also sounds quite intriguing and can be a konurentsiya, for example, a Jeep Wrangler.
Electric cars will be sold in multiple configurations. The entry-level model will use a battery of 105 kWh, providing a range of 386 km. battery capacity 135 kW/h will allow to pass on a single charge up to 498 km, while the top komplektacii will be a huge battery pack with a capacity of 180 kW/h.