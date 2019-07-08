Buying your first home in the San Francisco Bay Area: a master-class of Russian-speaking real estate experts
July 24 Russian-speaking team on the purchase of real estate in the San Francisco Bay Area conducts an unusual master class event in a relaxed atmosphere in which you will receive all the necessary knowledge about buying your first home, and will be able to ask questions throughout the presentation. You will be treated to wine and cheese for added comfort.
The property market is now changing for the better for buyers. In recent months banks have lowered the rate by almost one percent, which means one of two things: either the average buyer can afford a house on $150 thousand more, or a monthly payment decreases on average by $300 dollars.
Also real estate prices have stabilized, giving the buyer more possibilities to negotiate the terms of the contract itself and even the purchase price. It’s time to think about buying your first home is to understand all the nuances will help Russian-speaking experts on buying property in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Before the guests will perform:
- Liliya Garipova – specialist in buying and selling real estate in the San Francisco Bay Area. Her work focused on results with English – and Russian-speaking customers by offering relevant analysis of the real estate market and lucrative for the customers possibilities.
- Steve Flowers — Advisor on mortgages in the company Pacific Bay Financial, who will share some options for financing the purchase that are available today for home buyers in San Francisco.
Both experts familiar to readers ForumDaily — informed Lily and Steve answered your questions about the pitfalls of buying and selling houses in the United States. Here are some of the most interesting of them.
Are there programs purchase of housing (apartment) with no down payment if you have a stable earnings?
Yes, California has a grant program that covers the down payment and closing costs of the transaction for those who purchase first homes in the United States. For more information, contact me directly.
Without citizenship USA can I buy a house or apartment?
Yes, many of the programs for those who purchase housing in the United States for the first time, do not require the presence of permanent resident status.
Hello! Interested in buying a home for yourself, but I don’t have a green card and citizenship. Is this even possible and what rights? Massachusetts. Thank you!
Yes, you can buy a house without having a green card. Some banks are willing to provide credit to people with a valid work visa. Good luck!
My husband owned a house in America, but sold it long ago. I didn’t buy U.S. real estate. Can we as a family be treated as first time buyers? What are the benefits of this program, aside from the down payment is 3.5%? Because I just the idea of such a small contribution does not like. And when the program first time buyer interest rate than without it? Thank you!
Yes, your family can participate in the program first time buyers. Today there are many new programs, and the first installment may be 1% -15%. Monthly payments and interest rate are very different depending on the Bank and programs, please contact us for a personal consultation for more information.
The question about programs/grants for the purchase of housing. I know a lot of them, and it varies from state to state, but maybe someone knows of available resources where you can read about them all over the country. Thank you!
In California there is an organization that helps families buy their first home, supporting them with the first payment and at closing. Information about it can be found by entering the search string “CALHFA”. If you are in California, please contact me directly and I can tell you all the details.
When buying a home from another country do I have to pay property tax?
Yes, every transaction for the purchase of real estate is subject to taxation on real estate, which charges state and/or district. In California the rate of this tax may range from 1.0% to 1.4% of the purchase price.
Hello! Heard about the soft loan for the purchase of real estate. Is there such a practice? And what’s the interest rate on the loan in Los Angeles? What is refinancing here and how much it costs — is it beneficial? Thank you!
Buyers of the first house in the United States have many choices of loan programs to choose from. Some banks offer low upfront fees, lower interest rates and other benefits. Most of our clients refinance with a very low with very low or zero closing prices. Contact me directly and we will find the suitable program for you.
