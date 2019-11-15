Buzova blocked the way for the “Eurovision-2020”
Scandalous Russian singer Olga Buzova, who said that will represent Russia at “Eurovision”, can unpack the suitcases. This year she probably will not go to Rotterdam for the international song contest. The path to international fame this year it blocked. So says the member of the expert Council on development of information society and media of the State Duma Vadim Manukyan. He called the chances of the singer is minimal and expressed confidence that the Director General of the First channel Konstantin Ernst, just will not admit that Russia was represented by Olga Buzova.
“In 2020 “contest” Olga Buzova not Shine. I am sure that Konstantin Ernst will be sent to the competition Panayotov with Kirkorov. Ernst just would not let Buzova to “Eurovision”, — said the expert.
Recall that the representative in each country chooses the competition or appoints the broadcaster. In Russia this year are responsible for “Eurovision” the First channel, which closely collaborates with Philip Kirkorov.
Perhaps in 2021, when the turn comes to the channel Rossiya 1, whose leadership more favorably to Buzova, Ola will be lucky and her dream can come true. And while it has no chance.
We will remind, in Ukraine representative at “Eurovision-2020” choose the TV channels STB and UA: the Public, the organisers have introduced new rules and began accepting applications.
