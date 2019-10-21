Buzova was supposed to marry: what we know about “the chosen one” scandalous leading
Controversial Russian TV presenter and singer Olga Buzova, which the Ukrainian producer was criticized for unoriginality, intrigued subscribers of changes in their personal lives. Always very active in the network star weekend disappeared from sight. Two days she spent in Rome in company with her lover. Say, David Manukyan did Buzova offer hands and hearts, presented a ring with a huge diamond.
Itself Buzova says nothing about their engagement, however, boasted a huge bouquet of roses and a ring on the ring finger.
About the relationship Buzova with Manukyan spoke after the release of the video “Liker” in which a blogger played a major role. The couple can frequently be seen in the same clothes they had been seen during a romantic stroll.
