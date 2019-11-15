By following these rules, you can spend the winter without flu and SARS
10 basic rules.
Cold weather is the perfect environment for flu, infections and other troubles. It’s time to remember 10 basic rules that will help you survive the chilly season healthy.
Rule 1: vaccination
Yes, vaccination has become the subject of much controversy and speculation. But medics do not get tired to remind you that vaccination against the seasonal flu strains will help to preserve the health and protect the body not only from virus, but also its negative consequences. Most importantly, ask your doctor about contraindications.
Rule 2: wash your hands frequently
The Golden rule we all were taught in childhood, in the off-season is more relevant than ever. The first thing that resembles any pediatrician or physician: be sure to wash your hands before eating and as soon as I got off the street. Tenacious bacteria can quite comfortably “beautiful” on the doorknobs and handrails of the subway, waiting for a meeting with the new owner. Do not take chances.
Rule 3: Echinacea – your seasonal ally
Echinacea is an effective and affordable immune. And, especially, it is not difficult to find a type of tea. A Cup of beverage every morning will significantly improve the defenses of the entire body. Just make sure you are not allergic to this extremely useful plant.
Rule 4: don’t eat at your Desk!
Even if you urgently have to finish a project or wants to watch a new episode of your favorite show during lunch. You have no idea how many potentially dangerous bacteria occupy your workplace. So go to the kitchen or even a small dining walk.
Rule 5: move more
Speaking of walks. Proved that moderate exercise increases the body’s endurance and its ability to resist attack by the virus. No one is asking you to urgently enroll in a gym or even Jogging in the morning. But walk a stop or two to the house after work or even a new (and slightly odd) habit to visit the toilet on another floor of the office building will increase your chances of surviving the offseason healthy slushy.
Rule 6: General
Liquid antiseptic alcohol-based should be your best friend for the coming months. Fortunately, you can buy it in any supermarket or pharmacy. Do not be lazy to disinfect palms as often as possible, especially after the streets and before meals. And before bed, use a nourishing hand cream to help the skin cope with the abundance of alcohol.
Rule 7: lock the doors
The simplest preventive measure – do not leave Cabinet doors or office wide open. So you will avoid and drafts, and abundance sneezing-coughing “passers-by”.
Rule 8: vitamins and zinc
About vitamin complexes know everything, and their abundance and diversity is astounding. Look for those that contain zinc in the composition. This element will increase the body’s resistance to viruses and reduces the days of illness, if you are already infected.
Rule 9: rinse the nose
Nose – your natural filter against infections transmitted by airborne droplets. Help him to cope with threats, making washing the sea salt. Especially when the first symptoms of a cold.
Rule 10: stay at home
No, not all the time (as we would sometimes like). But any doctor will say: ill – will utliities home. In no case should not be transferred SARS and the flu “on his feet”. As important and threatening were not deadlines, health is more important. Keep this in mind.