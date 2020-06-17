By order of the government of the United States: as an immigrant from Ukraine creates gifts for the leaders of the Big seven
Coronavirus changed the daily lives of not only ordinary residents of the planet, but world leaders. This summer in the United States planned to gather at the next summit the leaders of the Big seven. Instead, the talks will be held in the virtual space. But even such a meeting requires careful preparation, expert advice, production of Souvenirs, says the “Voice of America”.
Unusual gifts — porcelain flowers — by order of the government of the United States prepares a sculptor from new Jersey, an immigrant from Ukraine, Vladimir Kanevsky. What are the bouquets from the United States government will get the world leaders?
On the table the Bush of geranium, in bloom near mallows, ripening blackberries and red Rowan. For these plants the time of year does not exist. Porcelain florist Vladimir Kanevsky continues the European tradition of the XVIII-th century in America of the twenty-first. Mimic nature — his artistic credo.
“I don’t do artificial flowers, — says Vladimir. — I’m making a sculpture depicting flowers, and it’s just a theme for the sculpture.”
Thanks to the combination of art, science and technology grows delicate Lily of the valley with leaf, who ate a piece of worm.
“I love the plants, — says Vladimir. — When you get to the Botanical gardens, the excitement already captures the spirit. Disassemble the flower, to scan, to photograph, to see it from the inside. I feel happy when it is done”.
In this case the master does not seek to make a perfect flower. He finds beauty in the imperfection of each plant.
“In China very much appreciated the imperfection. Imperfection as it sounds in English. And there is such warmth and depth… the same thing in plants. We look at the plant, already half faded, and this is the story of what life he had before, what’s the weather like today, what insects were flying around… “
However, not all porcelain looks like natural flowers. For example, exotic. But Lily is the most popular creation Kanevsky, in China as if alive. One bunch bought by fashion designer Valentino. And now the leaders of the Big seven will get songs in baskets as a gift from America. Instead of a summit in the US, the dialogue, the leaders will be virtual. But the gifts for them are quite real.
“The basket is still in the process of work, — says Vladimir. — They are to be inserted, the tabs of which will “grow” lilies of the valley. Part porcelain, part copper. I only have three years left to find a way to make themselves the bowl of the flower.”
Its flowers adorn the homes of the rich and famous. But for Vladimir Kanevsky is more important than the recognition of colleagues and professionals. As the “Oscar” for the film actor for the sculptor’s exhibition in the Hermitage.
“That man is the Princess, not very much has changed, — says the sculptor. — Many princesses do have my work.”
Black mallow with the exhibition in the Hermitage is similar only in color. Contrast inside.
“One mallow is made of black porcelain, and if it is broken, it’s inside is also black, says Vladimir. — And the other is white porcelain, but painted black. They are fundamentally different”.
From black to translucent porcelain is tempered at a temperature that will not stand steel. Electric furnaces controlled by computer, heating and cooling according to a special schedule.
“I take porcelain clay and mold. Porcelain — this material is capricious, difficult. Like clay, but with an annoying character. You have to figure out how to do it, — says the sculptor. — The invention of this technology is what I mainly do. This is not needlework, it’s engineering”.
Porcelain is durable and at the same time fragile material. And if these flowers not to break accidentally, in the words of the master, they will stay in their baskets and vases until the next asteroid that will fall on our planet.
The Network cost of the articles made by Vladimir, is from $2,500 for a small flower in the pot to more than $50 000 for a large porcelain plant with flowers.
