By the end of the week, the hryvnia has fallen even more: a fresh currency exchange rate
On Friday, July 24, the national Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate to the us dollar and the Euro.
The national Bank of Ukraine on Friday, 24 July, weakened the official hryvnia exchange rate by 10 cents — up to 27,8779 hryvnia per dollar against 27,7798 hryvnia to the dollar on Thursday.
These data are presented on the NBU website.
Official exchange rate of hryvnia against Euro was set at the level 32,2366 UAH per Euro against 32,1898 UAH per Euro yesterday.
Exchange rates on July 24:
USD — 27,8779 UAH per 1 dollar.
EUR — 32,2366 UAH for 1 Euro;
PLN — 7,3051 UAH per 1 Polish zloty;
RUB -3,9059 UAH for 10 Russian rubles;
BYN — 11,6844 UAH per 1 Belarusian ruble;
TRY — 4,0705 UAH per 1 Turkish Lira;
MDL -1,6425 UAH per 1 Moldovan LEU.
GBP — 35,4035 UAH 1 GBP;
CHF — 30,0473 UAH 1 Swiss franc;
CNY — 3,979 UAH per 1 Chinese yuan
The screenshot (bank.gov.ua)
As reported, the national Bank revised the GDP forecast, and predicted that in 2021, the Ukrainian economy will resume its growth.
