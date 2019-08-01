By the fall of the dollar amounts to 29 hryvnias – the economist
The fall of the exchange rate in Ukraine the dollar will rise to 29 hryvnia.
About it in the comments of ГолосUA said economist Viktor Skarshevsky.
“The dollar is declining due to seasonal factors and speculative money. It’s burning funds of non-residents, which this year on the market of government bonds made nearly 2.9 billion dollars. This is further affected by the strengthening of the hryvnia. The national currency has strengthened more than necessary. This artificial strengthening. This is facilitated by two factors – the policy of the national Bank, which keeps at a high level a high rate, and activities of the Ministry of Finance. For seven months he just exceeded the annual plan for internal borrowing”, — said Viktor Skarshevsky.
According to the economist, as only hryvnia capital will begin to withdraw from Ukraine, then immediately go devaluation processes.
“In any case, as practice shows the last three years, during autumn and winter of the dollar becomes more expensive in two – three hryvnia. So it will be this year. By the fall of the dollar will be around 29 USD. It all depends on the speculators of non-residents”, — summarized V. Skarshevsky.