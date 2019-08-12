By well-known Ukrainian actor was attacked

Andrei Isaenko stole personal belongings.

Ukrainian actor, star “Cyborg” Andrei Isaenko was attacked. The incident occurred in the hometown of the artist, Kiev.

Home Isaenko came to the shooting of the film “Absolutely brehliva history”. The actor was in possession of a mobile phone, the log on the Skoda, driver’s license, wallet and keys from the apartment. The attackers attacked Andrew and took all personal belongings.

According to a friend of the actor Arthur Bayramov, artist, fortunately, was not injured, just “got off lightly”.

He Isaenko recorded a video message in which he appealed to the countrymen. I ask, if someone of you knows something about my documents, the rights, title and keys — respond”, — said the actor.

