Cabinet raises pension of a large category of Ukrainians
From 1 July pensions will be increased for the citizens of Ukraine, who received a small salary and have significant work experience. On 24 Jun, said at a workshop in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, reports “Interfax-Ukraine”.
“At the next government meeting we will complete all procedural aspects”, — he said.
According to him, the increase of pensions of this category of Ukrainians is possible thanks to “the capacity of the economy and overall economic growth.”
According Groisman, within one and a half years payments were increased for military retirees, and for members of the “harmful” and dangerous professions. The only category that required attention was the employees having work experience, but small salaries, and therefore, small contributions.
He stressed that pensions after July 1 will be not less than 2 thousand UAH. Thus, women with the experience for over 30 years and men with experience more than 35 years of age will receive higher pensions.
Recall that the pension reform entered into force on 11 October 2017. According to the Ministry of social policy, pensions counted for 10.2 million people based on the individual indicators of the earnings and the insurance experience. The average size of payments amounted to 560 UAH. Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Rozenko in November 2018, said that from 2019 Ukraine will annually be automatically “modernizing” of pensions.
February 25, 2019 the Minister of social policy of Ukraine Andriy Reva announced that pensions will be automatically recalculated for 10.2 million pensioners, but the actual increase will affect 8 million pensioners. According to Reva, in Ukraine nearly 1.9 million pensioners who have full insurance but the salary was below what is needed. They were to receive a pension Supplement in the amount of UAH 2410.