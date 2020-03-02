Cabinet save on the Ukrainians
In February 2020, the public expenditure on social security amounted to UAH 49.5 bn.
This is 6.7 billion less painting — sends Wave with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.
So, according to the Agency, social spending in February fell due to a number of factors.
“Decreased the number of grantees, helped by warm weather and more rapid income growth than the tariffs for housing and communal services”, — noted in the Ministry of Finance.
Earlier it was reported how the Deputy head of the Ministry of social policy Vitaly muzichenko explained what criteria affect the amount of subsidy in each case.
On average, the size of the state payments provided for repayment of debts on housing and communal services, Ukraine is in 1200 hryvnia.
In order to determine the exact amount, take into account the rate, the living conditions of the family, which includes subsidy, and the income of its members.
At the same time, Deputy head of the Office of the President Yulia Kovaliv recommended the Ukrainians “don’t open the window” to pay less for heat.
Koval also advised Ukrainians to install gas meters.
And the Prime Minister of Ukraine Alexey Goncharuk explained the price increase in the payment for gas.
In turn, the national Commission, carrying out state regulation in spheres of power and utilities, planned to allow the gas companies to specify the amount for the supply and distribution of gas in a single payment.
The Agency leads negotiations with suppliers and transporters of gas and agreed to a merger of the two pay stubs.